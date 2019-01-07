KCOW celebrates 70 years as “Voice of Box Butte County”

AM 1400 / FM 92.5 KCOW is celebrating 70 years of broadcast service to Box Butte County throughout 2019, and we’ll be sharing 70th anniversary content weekly here on Panhandle Post.

KCOW, which signed on February 15, 1949, was created by the Sandhills Broadcasting Corporation, a small group of panhandle businessmen. In 1966 the station was sold to KLOE, Inc. which later became Eagle Communications.