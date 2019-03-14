“KCOW 70th Anniversary Special” Takes The Air Friday

In 1949, when KCOW signed on the air from temporary headquarters on West 3rd street, the city of Alliance was being brutalized by The Blizzard Of ’49.

In 2019, as the station gears up for a major on-air celebration of its 70th birthday, the city of Alliance is suffering through The Blizzard Of ’19.

There’s a big difference between the ’49 and ’18 blizzards of course–but also one huge similarity: In both cases, residents, schools, city government, the business community and more rely on KCOW as a source of reliable information.

So, on Friday, as the wind and snow and ice subside (and a long cleanup begins), we invite you to join us at 1:00pm on KCOW AM & FM for our 70th anniversary special. Jason Wentworth, Mike Glesinger and Kalin Krohe, with a combined 70-plus years of on-air service to the panhandle, will host the special. In addition to music from the 50s thru the 90s the special will include:

-Paul Harvey’s description of his visit to Alliance, Nebraska from a 1968 broadcast

-Interviews with familiar voices from KCOW’s past

-Stories of memorable moments in the station’s history

The KCOW 70th Anniversary Special will air Friday March 15th from 1 to 5pm.