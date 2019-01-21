KCOW 70 Photo(s) Of The Week

This week, we’ve got two photos from previous KCOW/Double Q Country Home Show events. The Home Show has been, with very few exceptions, an annual station event since the late 1980s. This year’s Home Show has already been scheduled for Saturday March 30th at Alliance High School and, as always, will be held in conjunction with the Box Butte County Health Fair. If your business is interested in connecting with Home Show visitors, call our office at (308)762-1400.

Our first photo features John Jones (l), who for decades was a central figure in the Home Show, keeping clients happy and making sure everything went as smoothly as possible. Next to John is Dennis Klinker, an account executive at KCOW for many years. Behind them is an array of radio equipment on display for guests. For many of its years in the Alliance high gym, KCOW’s booth was located in the balcony. Later KCOW moved to the stage (rumors that this was done to keep the aging staff from multiple walks up and down the stairs are pretty much on the nose).

This next still is actually two photos in one: The top image shows Dennis, former Office Manager Misty Graham and Mike Glesinger in the KCOW booth; the second image features the late Doug Abbott (l), KCOW daytime announcer, and former Chadron News Director John Axtell.