KCOW 70 Photo of the Week: Mike, Kevin and Murray

This week’s photo dates from 1989. On the top left is Kevin Horn, who at this time was the KCOW morning show host. In 1999 Kevin would transition into the role of News Director for KCOW and 105.9 Double Q Country. Kevin left radio at the end of 2014 to take over the position of Clerk of the District Court for Box Butte County.

Sitting in the chair is good ol’ Gles–Mike Glesinger, that is–then as now Sports Director, Operations Manager and host of KCOW’s “Open Mic” program. Mike has been a vital part of KCOW’s success for over three decades!

Standing top right is Murray McGee, who served as KCOW News Director from 1988 to 1990. Murray is currently the Economic Development Director and Chamber of Commerce Director of the city of Moundridge, Kansas.