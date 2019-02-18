KCOW 70 Photo Of The Week: A Moment In Time

This week’s photo is a rather unusual one…it’s a photo-collage created by KCOW’s Kalin Krohe during his days as a young whippersnapper (AKA part-time announcer). Included are the entire staff then working at the radio station. Try to spot Account Executives Helen Iossi, John Jones and Dennis Klinker; Traffic Director Jennifer Schmid; Business Manager (and later General Manager) Terri Friesen; Office Manager Tammy Griffee (then Tammy Sample); on-air team Kevin Horn, Jason Wentworth and Mike Glesinger; and part-time student announcers Kirsten Swanson, Doug Kimball, Michael Stewart, and the K-Man himself.

Behind all the staff pictures is a view through the window into a connecting studio. This collage was displayed prominently in the original front-of-building Studio 14A for years, but is now packed away, a memento of a very specific time and place in KCOW’s 70-year history.