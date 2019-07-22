KCOW 70: Keep Your Feet On The Ground…

Casey Kasem’s “American Top 40” was a weekend fixture on KCOW from 1973 to at least 1983, and classic episodes have been part of our weekend schedule for several years now.

When we first added “American Top 40: The 70’s” to our schedule we contacted AT40 fan and researcher Pete Battistini to see if he could track down mentions of our station by Casey (“American Top 40 is heard coast-to-coast and around the world on great radio stations like…”). Pete found four such mentions:

Now here’s a mystery for longtime KCOW listeners: In the third clip, KCOW is mentioned by an actual KCOW announcer…but we aren’t sure who that is! Any guesses?