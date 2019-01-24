KCOW 70 From The Vault: Happy Days At Patty’s Zesto

Greetings KCOW 70 tab readers! Wenty here.

As the curator/writer/doer of things for our online anniversary celebration, I have an enormous archive of material from which to generate our thrice-weekly posts.

So why I am sharing a Patty’s Zesto commercial from 2001? Well, because it features Pat Adriance, who participated in all kinds of radio shenanigans with me during his three years here. We made lots of silly commercials together, just as Kroheim von Adheim and I do these days.

But this does have a local history connection! Honest! For who would have known back in 2001, when Patty’s Zesto was owned and operated by Patty Heitz, that someday Zesto would be open 12 months a year with an indoor dining room? It happened after the Heitzs retired and sold the business. Now, even in the dead of winter, Alliance residents can enjoy Kiss-A-Floats and other treats.

Now, enjoy this silly commercial from 2001:

And join us tomorrow when we share an interview with a former Alliance resident who remembers a less-than-auspicious appearance on KCOW in 1963!