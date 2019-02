In addition to marking KCOW’s 70th anniversary, 2019 is also the 70th anniversary of the Blizzard of ’49. It is virtually impossible for those who have grown up with smartphones, internet and virtual assistants to know the unique challenges and hardships faced by those who lived through the 1949 blizzard. In 1999, Kevin Horn and Mike Glesinger produced this unique dramatization of just one notable incident from the history of those difficult weeks and months.