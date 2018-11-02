Karl R. Panwitz, 79, passed away Wednesday, October 31, 2018 at Highland

Park Care Center.

He was born in Alliance, NE on January 22, 1939, to Rudy and Leone (Scheer)

Panwitz. He has 1 older sister, Lois Giesselman. Karl lived on a farm north of

Alliance that his great-grandparents homesteaded. He is the fourth generation

to farm that land, and has lived there his whole life. Karl attended Alliance High

School. He was a member of the high school band and orchestra. He attended

the University of Nebraska Lincoln and was a part of the music department at UNL.

Karl was a lifetime member of the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Alliance. He

served on the board of Elders and on the Parish board and was Secretary of the

Church. He has also served as President of the local chapter of Lutheran

brotherhood. Karl’s faith in Jesus Christ was evident in his family, his business,

and service to others. Karl also served on the board of directors for 9 years for

the local Westco board.

Karl has been married to his first love Cleone for 59 years. They have 3 children,

Angie Leisy (Jim Beck) of Alliance, NE, Teresa Thies (Tod Thies) Alliance, NE

and Roy Panwitz, Hastings NE. He is also survived by his 12 grandchildren,

Daniel Leisy, Andrew Leisy, Kailee Kelly, Zachary Beck, Michael Thies, Dustin

Thies, Joseph Panwitz, Amber Black, Ashley Mommens, Jacob Panwitz, Hannah

Panwitz and Benjamin Panwitz, his 5 great- grandchildren, step-grandchild,

Josh Beck and 4 step-great grandchildren. Karl was preceded in death by his

parents and his older sister, Lois Giesselman

Karl’s time was spent with his family, farming and his passion music. He was

known around the community for his fiddle playing. He was in the Southern

Comfort Band and he played with many musicians in the community, and was

a participant of the monthly Jamboree in Alliance. Later Karl played with his

good friend, Larry Holub at different community events and nursing homes.

Karl also attended many fiddle competitions in the Panhandle.

Memorial Service will be at the Immanuel Ev. Lutheran Church on Saturday,

November 10th at 10:30 a.m. Reverend Richard C. Mueller and Reverend

Martin T. Schnare will officiate. Inurnment will be in the church columbarium.

Memorials can be sent to Immanuel EV Lutheran School, P.O. Box 715,

Alliance, NE 69301 or Cure for Alzheimer’s.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould

Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.