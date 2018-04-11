Kansas, NC State latest programs swept up in college basketball bribery investigation

Kansas and North Carolina State are the latest schools to be swept up in a bribery scandal involving college basketball.

A rewritten federal indictment released Tuesday in New York alleges that an Adidas officials paid parents of athletes willing to commit to the schools.

Prosecutors say an Adidas representative agreed to pay $90,000 to the family of a Kansas recruit and $40,000 to a recruit at North Carolina State. Prosecutors say money helped secure the players’ commitments to play college basketball at the schools and ensured the North Carolina State recruit signed an Adidas sponsorship deal when he entered the NBA. He entered the draft last June.

In the Kansas case, the student-athlete made a surprise announcement last August to attend the school.