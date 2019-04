Hays, Kan., woman Addy Tritt, whose story about buying out the Hays Payless store to help Nebraska flood victims went viral, appeared on “The Ellen Degeneres Show” on Monday. The show airs at 4 p.m. CST on Eagle channel 10 and 610.

Ellen surprised Tritt with a game of “Holey Roller” — which Tritt “won.” The prize money Tritt is coming home with is made possible by Cheerios.

Watch below, courtesy www.ellentube.com.