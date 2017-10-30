Kaelia Shae Nelson, 21

Kaelia Shae Nelson passed away October 29, 2017, at the age of 21 in Peru, Nebraska.

Kaelia was born September 17, 1996, in Alliance, Nebraska, to Mark and Shardel Nelson.

She attended school in Alliance through the 6th grade. From 7th grade on she attended

Hemingford High School, from where she graduated in 2015. She was a member of the

National Honor Society, a 2-time state track qualifier, and a member of the relay team

that still holds the Hemingford 4X800 school record set in 2015. She rode and raced

motocross when she was in grade school,following in her brothers’ footsteps, and she was

a runner up in her motocross class in 2008. In high school Kaelia was active in

cheerleading, volleyball, track, and cross country. During the summer she enjoyed spending

time at the lake camping and taking boat and jet ski rides.

Kaelia competed in scholarship pageants in the Miss America System. She held the titles of

Miss Chadron Outstanding Teen 2011, Miss Alliance Outstanding Teen 2012, and was 1st

runner up in 2012 for Miss Nebraska’s Outstanding Teen. In 2015 Kaelia was crowned

Nebraska’s Homecoming Queen and represented her state in Memphis, Tennessee,

competing for the title of America’s Homecoming Queen and finishing as 2nd Runner Up.

She was Miss Alliance in 2017, competed this past June at Miss Nebraska, and was recognized

as the largest fund raiser for Children’s Miracle Network at the Miss Nebraska pageant.

In September of this year she was crowned Miss Chadron, and would have competed again

at Miss Nebraska in June of 2018. Kaelia’s platform was mental illness. Kaelia had written and

published a book relating to mental illness.

Kaelia was a beautiful young lady who always wanted to bring support and joy to others.

Kaelia looked up to and had a great deal of respect for her two brothers. She often did things

to show her respect and appreciation to them; military themed dance routines and cheer

formations named “The Rig” after drilling equipment come to mind. Her dog Charlie was a

comfort to her and would make the trips to see her at college.

Kaelia attended Nebraska Wesleyan University for a year and a half. She was a Gold Rush

Dance Team member and was in the Delta Zeta Sorority. She transferred to Peru State College

in January of 2017. She was on the cheer squad and was one of their flyers for Peru State College.

She was also involved in the Peru State Education Association (PSEA) and held the position of

Secretary. Kaelia had a glow and energy that would light up the sideline or the stage. She loved

working with children and had worked with programs that aided children in need. She was a

junior at Peru State College with a major in education.

Kaelia was preceded in death by her grandfather, Glenn Nelson, grandmother, Betty Nelson,

great grandmother, Alice Worley, great aunt, Shirley Stutzman, great uncle, Cecil Stutzman,

and longtime family friend and pageant seamstress, Myrna Loibl.

She is survived by her parents Mark and Shardel, brothers Zachary and Kelby and sister-in-law

Ashley Nelson of Alliance. Grandparents Rolland and Pat Skinner of Hay Springs, Uncle Brett

and Aunt Tina Skinner of Hay Springs, Aunt Keri and Uncle Craig Wyatt of Chadron, Uncle Kirk

and Aunt Deb Nelson of Columbus, and Uncle Rick Nelson of Scottsbluff. Cousins Tosha Skinner

and fiancée Nick Toste, Ethan and Mia Skinner, Bryanna Scheuler, Jace, LaRee (Trent Colburn

and children), Cole (Sammy), and Blaine Wyatt and fiancée Cait Wiseman, Derek Nelson, Devin

Nelson along with his son Mason, fiancée Bailee, and their son Ryker, Bethany Nelson, and Paige

Miller, as well as numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

The service commemorating her life will be held Saturday, November 4, 2017, at 2:00 p.m. at St.

John’s Lutheran Church at 2090 Emerson Avenue in Alliance, Nebraska. Pastor Tim Stadem will

officiate. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 1-7 p.m. at the

Bates-Gould Funeral Home.

Memorial donations may be given to the family to be divided between a mental illness organization,

the Miss Nebraska Organization, and the Peru State College Cheer Team.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home

in charge of arrangements.