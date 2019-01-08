KAB: Worley offers beautification services in Alliance

By Jessica Hare

Keep Alliance Beautiful

If you’ve driven through downtown Alliance in the past eight years, you’ve no doubt noticed our community’s special brand of advertisement. No matter the season, our businesses’ windows are usually adorned with swirling, colorful letters announcing sales, events, or other messages. While it isn’t uncommon to see the artist at work, some may not know the story behind these window paintings.

Kathy Worley began painting windows as a fundraiser for United Way. When she relocated to Keep Alliance Beautiful, she brought her talents with her. When people contact her to ask about pricing, she requests that they simply make a donation to KAB in exchange for her efforts. There is no set fee. Not only does she paint windows, she also does mural work on interior walls.

If you ask Worley about her skills, she’ll tell you that she is not the most talented artist, but she is the most willing. While the humility is appreciated, most would agree that her ability as an artist is indisputable and her commitment to beautifying her community is exceptional. The combination of her talent and dedication gives Alliance a unique and whimsical avenue for advertising in a time when when social media is often feels overrun with events. Anyone who wants to know what’s going on around town can simply drive down Box Butte and read the windows.

If that’s not the definition of quaint, I don’t know what is.

Those who are interested in contacting Worley to discuss a project can call KAB at (308) 762-1729. For more examples of her work, visit our Facebook page and view the album entitled “Kathy’s Creations.”