KAB: Planting seeds

By JESSICA HARE

Keep Alliance Beautiful

It’s hard to believe given today’s weather, but we’re only a few weeks away from another year of the KAB-ARC Youth Garden. Tessa Benson’s second grade class from the Immanuel Lutheran School lended KAB a hand in the planting of our starter seeds. The class worked together to plant seeds for cherry tomatoes, zucchinis, cucumbers, and roma tomatoes. Additional vegetables will be added when the garden is planted in early June.

If you have a child that is interested in helping with the garden this summer, check out the Alliance Recreation Center’s weekly summer camp program. Kids who attend the camp will work and learn in the garden as part of their camp experience.