KAB issues youth challenge for Great American Cleanup

By JESSICA HARE

Keep Alliance Beautiful

Every spring, Keep Alliance Beautiful encourages the community to participate in the Great American Cleanup, a nation-wide event where people come together to pick up litter. This year, KAB will once again be promoting our Youth Challenge to encourage participation.

Youth aged 18 and younger who live in Box Butte County can enter a drawing to win $50 by picking up litter for at least 20 minutes and registering their cleanup with KAB. Additionally, organizations, teams, or classrooms who participate as a group will also be entered into a separate drawing to win $50 for the group. The group drawing is open to church groups, sports teams, classes, clubs, troops, etc.



Kids can choose to clean up in their own neighborhoods or in any public space that needs the attention. Alleys are often an overlooked area that could use some sprucing up. Groups who notify KAB of their cleanup can arrange to recieve bags and gloves for their event.

Once the cleanup is completed, entries can either be made by filling out our entry form and turning it in to the KAB office at 224 Box Butte or by sending the details from the form in a message to the KAB Kids Facebook page. To encourage the spreading of the message, anyone who posts a photo of their cleanup to Facebook with #KABGACYouthChallenge will recieve an automatic two entries in the drawing.

Entries are due May 13th.

If you have any questions about the contest, please call 308-762-1729, email kabeducation@gmail.com, or message KAB Kids on Facebook. Additional entry forms are available on the KAB Kids Facebook page.





