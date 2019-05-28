KAB announces winners of ‘Youth Challenge’

By Jessica Hare

Keep Alliance Beautiful

The drawing has been completed and two winners have emerged from the KAB Great American Cleanup Youth Challenge.

For the last few months, groups and individuals have been participating in litter clean ups around our community and submitting their entries to KAB. Over 300 people helped with cleanups, contributing over 350 hours of community service and picking up over 100 bags of trash. Some of the areas that were cleaned include Laing Lake, Central Park, Bower-Shankland Field, and all of Alliance and Hemingford elementary schools’ playgrounds.



Every youth participant and group was entered into a drawing to win $50. The individual winner is Avery Meyeraan and the group winners are Mrs. Hannaford and Mrs. Cullan’s second grade classes from Hemingford Elementary. Congratulations to our winners and thank you to everyone who participated!

