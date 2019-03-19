Keep Alliance Beautiful announces contest winners

By Jessica Hare

Keep Alliance Beautiful

Keep Alliance Beautiful is proud to announce the winners of our “I Love the Earth” Poetry and Comic Contest. This year, the contest was open to third and fourth grade students in our Black Ops and Black Belt programs. The rules of the contest stated that the poem or comic could be in any format so long as it had to do with loving or protecting the earth.



First place went to Hemingford third-grader Connor Butler whose comic shows “Recycle Man” defending the planet from a careless litterer. Second prize went to Bryson Kittelmann, a fourth-grader at Grandview, for his poem about litter prevention. Third place was awarded to Hannah Benzel, a third-grader from St. Agnes, who created a comic book about a dog that picks up trash.



To view the winning comic, visit the KAB Kids facebook page. Remember to like and follow the page to stay up to date with future KAB contests and activities. There will be many ways to get involved with KAB this spring.