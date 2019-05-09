KAB announces calendar contest winners

By Jessica Hare

Keep Alliance Beautiful

This spring, area students were invited to submit entries for the Nebraska Department of Environmental Quality “Don’t Waste It” Calendar Coloring Contest. Twelve students will be selected by state officials to have their art work displayed in the statewide calendar. Before sending in the submissions, KAB chose twelve local winners to award prizes to. The top four submissions were awarded a voucher to take a class at the Carnegie Arts Center and a set of recycled crayons. The eight honorable mention winners were also given recycled crayons.

The winners are as follows:

First place: Emily Johnston from Grandview Elementary School

Second place: Grace Shrewsbury from the Immanuel Lutheran School

Third place: Porter Sorensen from Hemingford Elementary School

Fourth place: Trace Sherlock from Grandview Elementary School



Honorable mentions: Avery Meyeraan, Claire Bargen, Tiersa Johnson, Dracen Buschow, Isabell Donker, Lydia Lilley-Gitch, Colin Woerner, and Ty Horstman