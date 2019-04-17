K-State returns shutout to Huskers, 5-0

The Nebraska baseball team (20-11) saw its three-game winning streak snapped in a 5-0 loss to Kansas State at Hawks Field on Tuesday night.

The Huskers were held to five hits and left 10 runners on base against the Wildcats, who improve to 17-21 this season. It marks NU’s second consecutive home loss after starting 8-0 at Haymarket Park in 2019. In the month of April, Nebraska is 7-2 overall with both losses coming during midweek games.

Joe Acker led the Husker offense against K-State with a 2-for-3 performance. Aaron Palensky, Angelo Altavilla and Jaxon Hallmark each registered one hit apiece.

Nebraska saw outings from five different pitchers on Tuesday night. Chad Luensmann, making his first start since Feb. 22, went 2.0 innings and allowed two runs on three hits, while recording one strikeout. Tyler Martin (2.0 innings), Ben Klenke (2.0), Max Schreiber (2.0) and Paul Tillotson (1.0) also appeared on the mound for the Big Red against K-State.

The Wildcats pounced early with two runs in the top of the first and never looked back. During the opening frame, KSU managed three hits, scoring both of its runs with two outs. The Wildcats plated one run in the top of the third when Cameron Thompson hit a home run to right field.

Kansas State added one run in the top of the eighth and one run in the top of the ninth inning. In all, the Wildcats recorded 10 hits.

The former conference foes split the season series for 2019. On April 2 in Manhattan, Kan., the Huskers won by a 7-0 margin.

The Huskers visit Werner Park in Omaha, Neb., on Wednesday night to face the Omaha Mavericks. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. (CT).