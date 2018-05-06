Juvenile Transported To Regional West Medical Center After Accident

According to Steven Lopez of the Scottsbluff Police Department, “On 5/6/18 at approximately 3:36pm, Scottsbluff Police responded to an injury accident in the 2900 block of 17th Ave. The accident involved a red 2014 GMC pickup driven by Lance Chandler (25) of Scottsbluff and a mini-bike being operated by a Scottsbluff 12 year old juvenile. Prior to the collision the GMC pickup was south bound on 17th Ave and the mini-bike was south bound on the east sidewalk. The mini-bike entered the roadway in front of the GMC pickup and the two collided in the roadway. The juvenile suffered injuries and was transported to Regional West Medical Center for treatment of the non-life threatening injuries. Chandler was issued a citation for no valid registration. Scottsbluff Fire Department and Valley Ambulance also assisted in the response.”