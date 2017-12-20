Juvenile Escapes From Custody In Western Nebraska



According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “Esperanza Cross, a 16 year-old female, escaped from a Detention Center staff member at approximately 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2017. She was being detained at the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office on misdemeanor charges of theft and assault. She was awaiting transport to a juvenile facility in eastern Nebraska. She bolted and ran from the staff member while being escorted to/from the rest room. Gering Police officers were on the scene very quickly. Subsequent searches by Gering PD, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Deputies, and Scottsbluff PD have so far been unsuccessful, but are continuing.”

She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and white stone washed jeans.

Esperanza “Espi” Cross, Female, age 16

5’3 135 Blk hair, Brown eyes

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Scotts Bluff County Communications center at 308-436-6666. You may also contact us anonymously through our text a tip program tips@sbsco.org, or contact Scotts Bluff County Crime Stoppers at 308-632-STOP (7867).