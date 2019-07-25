Juvenile arrested following pursuit near Kearney

KEARNEY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP), with assistance from the Kearney Police Department and Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, arrested a juvenile and recovered a stolen vehicle following a pursuit near Kearney.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed a Ford 500 sedan traveling westbound at more than 100 miles per hour on Interstate 80 near mile marker 285. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

During the pursuit, the suspect vehicle reached speeds of up to 115 miles per hour and passed other vehicles on the shoulder. The vehicle exited I-80 at mile marker 275, the Archway exit. Moments later, a witness called to report that a vehicle had driven into a pond near Archway Road and that the driver had exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Approximately 10 minutes later, a trooper located the suspect, a 17-year-old male from Iowa, and took him into custody. The vehicle was determined to have been stolen from Sioux City, Iowa earlier this week. The entire incident lasted approximately 20 minutes.

The juvenile was transported to the Madison County Juvenile Detention Center.