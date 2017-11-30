Jury Duty Scam In Alliance

According to Box Butte County Sheriff Tammy Mowry, the Box Butte Sheriff’s Department received multiple calls on Wednesday reporting another scam in Alliance. Mowry says, “They are identifying themselves as Lieutenant John Williams from the Box Butte County Courthouse saying they have a warrant for their arrest due to not showing up for jury duty.” They are calling from the phone numbers 308-201-0922 and 308-201-0920. The scammer is asking for $1,500, and credit card numbers. If you receive a call from these numbers call the Box Butte County Sheriff’s Department immediately at 308-762-6464.