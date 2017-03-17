Jury Convicts Man Of Sexual Assault At Lincoln Party

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 21-year-old man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting a woman who had passed out at a party in Lincoln.

A Lancaster County jury took around 90 minutes to return its verdict Thursday afternoon against Misael Ramirez, who’s from West Point in northeast Nebraska. His sentencing is scheduled for April 21.

A prosecutor said during his closing argument Thursday that Ramirez took advantage of a drunken 20-year-old woman at the party on May 5 last year. Ramirez told police that what happened that night was consensual.