Junior L. Budd, 54, passed away Friday, April 12, 2019 at his home. He was the husband of Heidi Budd, they shared 27 years of marriage together.

Junior was born August 18, 1964 at St. Joseph Hospital in Alliance. He was the son of Anna Newman.

He enjoyed working on cars, tinkering with anything he could, playing darts and dice, fishing and camping, listening to loud music, cruising the back roads and had a great sense of humor. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren and dogs.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi Budd; his daughter, Angie K.; sons, Kory Budd-Rasmussen, Trevor Malewski and Elijah (Selena) Budd, all of Alliance; 8 grandsons and 4 granddaughters. He is also survived by his mother, Anna (Robert) Fulton of Alliance; his brothers, Randy Prall of Alliance and Jim Radcliff of Crete; his in-laws, Ron (Laura) Blaquiere; sisters-in-law, Heather (Gary) Mittan, Brandi (Tim) Reinhardt, all of Great Falls, MT; 11 nieces and nephews; special friends, Doug (Tiffanie) Taylor and Phillip (Mary) Torres, all of Alliance; and his fur babies, Raskl and Chron.

Junior was preceded in death by his grandmother Beulah Dunham and his brother-in-law, Cody Blaquiere.

At his request, no formal services will be held. Private burial services will be held on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 4:20 p.m. with Reverend Don Mink officiating.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com.