June Tolstedt, 87, passed away Sunday, January 20, 2019 at her home
surrounded by her children.
She was born on January 13, 1932 in Alliance to John and Alice Herman. Alice
passed away when June was 10 days old and John died in a horse accident 6
years later. She was adopted as an infant by Jake and Emma Herman. They
were the only parents she knew and loved. They provided her with love and
devotion and always wanted the best for her.
June attended a one-room school in Sheridan County until high school. She
completed 8 grades in 6 years entering high school in Alliance at age 12 and
graduating in 1948. She married Keith Tolstedt on January 1, 1949. They spent
the next 46 years on the farm raising 7 children, Steven, Susan, Michael, Gina,
Kim, Mark and Lance.
June was an only child and didn’t like the loneliness of ranch life with no siblings
and she welcomed each child of her own.
She was a lifetime member of the Presbyterian Church. She served 2 terms as
Deacon and helped with other activities after moving into Alliance in 1994. Her
favorite pastimes were visits with her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed
crossword puzzles, Jigsaw puzzles, reading newspapers and watching her favorite
TV shows. She also enjoyed taking care of her two cats, Stanley and Frieda.
She is survived by her children, Steve Tolstedt of Alliance, Susan (Tim) Maxcy
of Gering, Michael (Barbara) Tolstedt of Alliance, Gina Tolstedt of Omaha, Kim
(Mike) Wills Alliance, Mark (Jill) Tolstedt of Dakota City, NE and Lance (Tracy)
Tolstedt of Gilbert, AZ. She is also survived by her 17 grandchildren and 22
great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 25 at 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian
Church with Reverend Jay Kim officiating. Burial will be in the Alliance Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, from 1-7 p.m. with the family being present from
5-7 p.m. at the Bates-Gould Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to the First Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 396, Alliance,
NE 69301 or to P.A.W.S. (Providing Animals With Shelter), P.O. Box 117, Alliance,
NE 69301.
