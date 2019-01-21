June Hedberg, 99

Funeral services for June Hedberg of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday,

January 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Chamberlain Chapel with Pastor Ann Sundberg

officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery in Chadron.

Mrs. Hedberg passed away on January 19, 2019 at Crestview Care Center in

Chadron, Nebraska.

June was born on June 1, 1919 in Oak Park, Illinois. She was 99.

A memorial has been established for the Chadron and Crawford Volunteer Fire

and Rescue Departments, or the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Chadron.

Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.