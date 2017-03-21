Julie (Homrighausen) Wheeler, 58

Memorial services for Julie (Homrighausen) Wheeler are pending.

Julie passed away on March 16, 2017 in Rapid City, South Dakota. She was born on January 12, 1959 to Doris and Earnie Homrighausen in Alliance, Nebraska.

Julie attended school at District #48 and later Marsland School. She went to Crawford High School until graduating. She went to college in Rapid City, South Dakota and began working towards a degree as a vet tech. She came back to the ranch and helped with ranch work for several years.

She never lost her love of animals, especially horses and dogs. She married Randy wheeler and started a family. They had two children, Quinn and Gail. She worked various jobs until health problems forced her to stop working.

Julie was preceded in death by both parents, Doris and Earnie, one bother Alan, and two nephews Chris and Shawn.

She is survived by her Brothers Bill and Gary; nephews Jason, Tyrell, and Layne; nieces Barb, Kaity, Maggie and Rachel.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337

