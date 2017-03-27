Julia Piper, 57

Funeral services for Julia Piper of Harrison, Nebraska will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Crawford on Friday, March 31, 2017 at 10:00 AM with Father Arul Innaiah officiating. Burial will be at St. John’s Cemetery in Crawford. A rosary will be held on Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 7:00 PM at the church.

Ms. Piper passed away on March 24, 2017 in Crawford, Nebraska.

Julia was born on August 12, 1959 in Crawford, Nebraska.

She was 57.

A memorial has been established. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel is in charge of arrangements.