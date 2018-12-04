Judy K. O’Connor, 67, of Hemingford, passed away Sunday, December 2, 2018 at

Box Butte General Hospital in Alliance.

Judith Kay was born on November 12, 1951 in Alliance to Charles O. “Duff” and

Mary E. (Cook) Smith.

On July 1, 1987 she was united in marriage to Mike L. O’Connor in Hemingford.

Judy was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and active in R.S.V.P.

She was an avid Bingo player and also delivered Meals on Wheels and recently

began working as a driver for the Handy Bus.

She is survived by her husband, Mike, her daughter, Angela (Jennifer) Rexius

and her granddaughters, Sabrina and Gabriel Jackson. Judy was preceded in

death by her parents, her sister, Karen Smith and a grandson, O’Ryan.

Memorial services will be Friday, December 7 at 2:30 p.m. at the Hemingford

Congregational Church. Interment will be in the Hemingford Cemetery.

Memorials may be sent in care of the family to P.O. Box 303, Hemingford, NE

69348 for a future designation.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral

Home in charge of arrangements.