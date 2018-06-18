Judge Orders Nebraska To Release Lethal Injection Records

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska judge has ordered the state to release records about its supplies of lethal injection drugs, but officials say they plan to appeal the decision.

In a decision issued Monday, Lancaster County District Judge Jodi Nelson ruled the state Department of Correctional Services must release documents related to the acquisition of execution drugs. The judge decided the state could withhold documents that identify state employees.

The judge gave the state seven days to comply with her ruling, but an Attorney General’s office spokesman says the state will appeal. That likely will delay any action.

The ACLU of Nebraska, Lincoln Journal Star and Omaha World-Herald filed lawsuits seeking release of the information, arguing information such as photos of drug packaging and purchase orders were public records.