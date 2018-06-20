Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Panhandle Sheriffs, Police Chief

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by two employees of the Nebraska Crime Commission who accused two county sheriffs and a police chief of harassment.

The lawsuit was filed last October by Lisa Stamm and Vanessa Humaran against Cheyenne County Sheriff John Jenson, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman and Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer. The lawsuit said among its allegations that the officials improperly used a state criminal database to check out Stamm and Humaran in an attempt to discredit and harass them. The lawsuit said the actions occurred after the commission denied funding to an anti-drug task force that included the city and both counties.

U.S. District Judge Richard Kopf said in his dismissal filing earlier this month that even if the officials had violated governmental policy in using the database, the women didn’t prove they were deprived of their Fourth Amendment rights against unlawful search and seizure.