Judge bars board members from voting on wind farm

KILGORE, Neb. (AP) — A judge has temporarily barred two Cherry County commissioners from voting on a permit for a 19-turbine wind farm west of Kilgore.

A landowner and the group Preserve the Sandhills have filed a lawsuit, contending that Commissioners Tanya Storer and Martin DeNaeyer have conflicts of interest because they have family members who would financially benefit from the wind farm.

On Monday the judge barred the two from “hearing, discussing, considering, influencing or voting” on the project. That forced cancellation of a Tuesday meeting and hearing on the project, because the three-member board now lacked a quorum.

More legal steps are expected before the issue is resolved.

