Judd Hoos, Whiskey Bent to headline Fur Trade Days in Chadron 

Chadron – Outstanding live musical acts will be hosted again downtown with a street dance and enclosed open-container area.

Judd Hoos will rock on Friday night from 9pm – 1am, with local favorite The Bar Flies opening at 6pm; Judd Hoos is an American Rock Band based in the Black Hills of South Dakota. The band’s line up consists of Tyler Bills, Shane Funk, Chris Hornick, and Andy Young.



Judd Hoos is currently on their We Were Young Tour that encompasses 120 dates booked across 10 Midwest states, featuring support shows with Puddle of Mud, Third Eye Blind and Trapt.

The band’s first full length album, “Music in the Dark”, featuring singles “Billboard, “Breathe In”, and “Say My Name” released in 2017. The single “Breathe In” charted 23 on the iTunes new rock single releases in 2018.

JUDD HOOS and WHISKEY BENT

July 12th, 2019 July 13th, 2019

Time: 9 p.m. Time: 9 p.m.

Place: Downtown Chadron

More information: www.furtradedays.com

Whiskey Bent will take the stage Saturday night from 9pm-1am, with the Chadron talent of Blue Street opening at 6pm.

The five-man band from central Nebraska is performing in Chadron in support of their latest album “Blue Collar America”. The band released its first full-length album in 2014 and is known for its 2012 debut single “On The River” as well as fan favorites “Every Bar’s Got One” “Fireflies” and “Like Him.”

One of the most sought-after club bands in the Midwest, Whiskey Bent is a regular on the summer county fair and country music festival circuit including stops at the popular Kicker Country Stampede in Manhattan, KS and NebraskaLand Days in North Platte, Ne

Whiskey Bent writes and performs its own music, and covers a variety of top artists that include Eric Church, Toby Keith, Dierks Bentley, Luke Combs, Johnny Cash and more. The band has opened for national acts such as Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jake Owen, Jon Pardi, Trent Tomlinson, Kip Moore, Tyler Farr, Josh Turner, Collin Raye, Justin Moore, Blackhawk, Casey Donahew Band, Diamond Rio, and Sawyer Brown.

Entertainment sponsors include GMC of Chadron, Petersen Drug & Home Care, First National Bank of North Platte, Runza, First National Bank, Holiday Inn Express, Fire & Ice Mechanical, Taco Johns, Manna Consulting and Main Street Dental.