JUCO Transfer Steps Up To Pace Eagles on Second Day of Tournament

Junior transfer Andi Dowell recorded the first two double-doubles of the season for Chadron State College volleyball on Saturday, and the team overcame a letdown in the early match against Northwestern College of Iowa, in order to regroup and defeat the University of Mary in their first NCAA Division II matchup at the conclusion their first tournament in Seward.

Just as they did against Concordia on Friday, the Eagles won the first match, but saw their momentum slip away in the middle sets to drop the first match of the day 3-1 (22-25,25-16,25-21,25-14).

The Eagles, tied 1-1 in the third set against NC, gained control early but were edged on six of the final seven points. From there, they were outlasted by a sharp opponent in the fourth and final set.

In the day’s second match, CSC defeated a Northern Sun opponent in Mary, who had beaten host Concordia the prior evening. The Eagles dropped the Raiders in four sets (25-22,11-25,25-20,25-10).

Head Coach Riann Mullis said the team underwent a bit of transition between matches, which helped to get them to 2-2 on the season.

“Our first match against Northwestern, we did compete, but we lacked serve-receive,” said Mullis. “We made the changes that we needed to make going into Mary, and I’m just happy with how we fought and ended the day. We turned Gaby Varela into a middle in the second match, and we went to a 5-1. Those were two fairly large changes we made based on how we needed to improve.”

Those changes translated into twice as many team blocks, going from four to eight, and one-third as many team serve-receive errors, reducing miscues from 15 to five.

“We definitely need to work on being more defensively sound in our blocking, and sliding our hitters,” she said. “We need to be able to slow the ball down on the front side of the court. We also need to move the ball at the net, and not swing straight into blocks.”

Dowell had 15 kills and 10 digs, to lead the team in both categories against Northwestern. In the win over Mary she totaled a team-high 13 kills and was one off leader Emily Bruce ‘s 13 digs.

The Eagles will go back to work and travel to Joplin, Missouri, next week, for four Division II matches in a tournament at Missouri Southern.