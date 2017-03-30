Joshua D. Pedrick Arrest For Felony Possession Of A Firearm In Chadron

On Tuesday March 28, 2017 at approximately 7:00pm officers were dispatched to the area of McDonalds where a handgun was observed to have been displayed. Officers were told that three males occupying a Silver Mercedes had engaged in an altercation with someone driving a white passenger car. Officers located a Silver Mercedes matching the description in the Walmart parking lot occupied by three males. Officers detained three males from the vehicle and in the course of investigating, observed one passenger to be legally carrying a pistol on his person, and a second loaded .45 caliber handgun with other ammunition was observed in the center console of the vehicle. Officers conducted a criminal history check on all persons and determined passenger Joshua D. Pedrick to be a convicted felon and registered sex offender out of Dawes County, Nebraska in 2015. Officers arrested Pedrick (age 25) of Crawford for possession of a deadly weapon (handgun) by a prohibited person (felon) Statute 28-1206 a Class 1D Felony. Pedrick is being held at the Dawes County Jail, pending court with bond set and 10% of $50,000. The Chadron Police Department was assisted by the Nebraska State Patrol.