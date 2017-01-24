Josephine Marie Hulshizer, 91

Funeral services for Josephine Marie Hulshizer of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Friday, January 27, 2017 at 10:00 AM at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Chadron, Nebraska with Father Todd Phillipsen officiating. Burial will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Chadron, Nebraska. A VIGIL will be held on Thursday, January 26, 2017 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Mrs. Hulshizer passed away on January 19, 2017 at Chadron Community Hospital in Chadron, Nebraska.

Josephine was born on February 25, 1925 in Chadron, Nebraska.

SHE was 91

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, Nebraska 69337.

