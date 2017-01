Josephine E. “Jo” Davis, 82, of Ashby died Monday January 30, 2017 at North Platte.

Funeral Services will be held Thursday February 2, 2017 at 2 PM at Shepherd of the Hills Church, Hyannis, Ne.

Internment will be at Ashby Cemetary, Ashby, Ne.

Memorials can be sent to Shepherd of the Hills Church 609 N. Hwy 61 Hyannis, Ne.