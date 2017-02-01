Josephine E. “Jo” Davis 82, of Ashby was taken home to heaven on Monday, January 30, 2017 in North Platte. She was born June 16, 1934 south of Ashby on the Blaylock family ranch to Lewis and Mary (Babb) Blaylock.

Josephine was raised in and around Ashby. Jo graduated from Ashby High School then went to Chadron State College obtaining her teaching degree. She taught school at the Boots School south of Ashby and later at the Red Mill School north of Hyannis.

While teaching she met Leonard Davis Sr. They married in Alliance on September 6, 1952. They were married for 63 years.

Jo and Leonard remained on the Davis ranch north of Hyannis, where Jo faithfully served Leonard and family. She also cooked for and took care of the Hay Field crews and later cooking for the Hyannis High School and surrounding schools for over 20 years.

Jo and Lenard went into the Ministry together and they ministered and taught to people’s spiritual and emotional needs in the Communities of Midlands, South Dakota, Arnold, Hyannis, and Ashby, Nebraska.

Jo was a faithful servant to the Lord, her husband, her kids, extended family, friends and community her whole life. If there was someone in need she was there with a helping hand and armed with a pan of cinnamon rolls and a caring heart. Every person she ever met could probably tell you how she touched their life and how good her rolls and runzas were. Her memory remains with all her family and friends she leaves behind. First of all her children, Ardith (Willis) Keller of Hyannis, Leonard Jr. of North Platte, Deanna (Brandon) Thurston of Three Forks, Montana, and Jerry (Francesca) Davis of Grand Island. 10 grandchildren, 6 great grandchildren, and special friend Jacque Jordan, Sister Mary Lou Dent, sister in law Kate Blaylock.

She is preceded in death by her husband Leonard Sr., three brothers and wives Charles and Myrtle, Lloyd and Maxine, Marvin Blaylock, Sister Gladys and husband Hilton Olsen and half sister Lily and Ken Lawson.

Memorials may be given to the Shepherd of the Hills Church Organ Fund % 609 N. Hwy. 61 Hyannis, NE.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 2 at 2PM. MDT. At the Shepherd of the Hills Church in Hyannis. Burial will follow at the Ashby Cemetery. There will be no visitation or viewing but you may stop and sign the memorial book at the Church prior to service time starting at 10AM.

Mullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.