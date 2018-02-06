Joseph Rios Hernandez, 90, died Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at his home.

Joseph, also known as Joe, was born May 25, 1927 in Torrington, Wyoming to

Jesse Rios and Guadalupe (Mendoza) Hernandez.

Joe enjoyed working on cars and was often found working in his garage.

He was always willing to help out a neighbor.

He is survived by his daughter, Linda Rios of Aurora, CO. He was preceded in

death by his son David Hernandez.

Cremation has taken place and memorial services will be held at a later date.

Bates-Gould Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.