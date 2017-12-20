Joseph John Kulas, 93, passed away Monday, December 18, 2017 at Box Butte

General Hospital in Alliance.

He was born March 19, 1924 in Alliance to Anton and Bessie (Krejci) Kulas

From 1944 to 1946 he served his country in the U.S. Army during WWII.

He was stationed in the Philippines in the south Pacific and was involved

with the occupation of Japan immediately following the end of the war.

On June 26, 1951 he was united in marriage to Eleen Ruth Prochazka at

St. Bridget Church in Hemingford. Joe was a lifetime Box Butte County farmer.

He was also an accomplished carpenter and enjoyed playing the accordion.

For a number of years he played the accordion as a member of the Sunshine

Trio with Lori White and Lee Messersmith. He also played at area nursing

homes along with his wife to entertain the residents. He was a member of both

St. Bridget and Holy Rosary Catholic Church’s, Knights of Columbus and

the Panhandle Country Music Association.

Joe was a devoted family man. He is survived by his children, Gary (Patty)

Kulas of Alliance, Mary (James) Yardley of Hemingford and Alma (Lee) Jerke

of Alliance, his grandchildren, Sarah Jeffers, Amber Yardley, Tyler (Amy) Kulas,

Ashley Yardley and Brandon Jerke, and his great-grandchildren, Owen, Bayden

and Loagen Meyer. He is also survived by his brother, Bernard Kulas of Alliance

and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Eleen, an

infant son, his grandson-in-law, Bill Jeffers, his brother, Leo, his sister-in-law,

Dorothy Kulas and his niece, Anita Kulas.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, December 22 at 10:00 a.m. at. St. Bridget

Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in the Hemingford

Cemetery with military honors. A wake service will be Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at St.

Bridget Catholic Church. Visitation will be Thursday from 1-5 p.m. at the Bates-Gould

Funeral Home in Alliance and continue at the wake service.

Memorials may be given to St. Bridget or Holy Rosary Church.

