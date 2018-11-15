Jonnie Kusek recognized as a 2018 National Rural Health Day “Community Star”

On the third Thursday of November every year, the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health leads National Rural Health Day, an annual day of recognition for those who serve the vital health needs of nearly 60 million people residing in America’s rural communities, estimated to be 1 in 5 Americans. NOSORH is the member organization serving all 50 State Offices of Rural Health (SORH) with Nebraska headquartered in Lincoln, NE.





SORHs provide support to rural hospitals, clinics, and first responders in several ways including technical assistance, funding that supports workforce development, population health management, quality improvement initiatives, and more.

In 2015, NOSORH asked SORHs to nominate hospital and emergency first responder teams, community health, and volunteer service heroes on the front lines of rural health who were making a positive impact on rural lives. Soon after the stories started coming, the book of National Rural Health Day Community Stars was published.

Jonnie Kusek will appear in the 2018 edition that will be available on the https://www.PowerofRural.org website, the official hub for National Rural Health Day and the Power of Rural movement, beginning November 15, 2018.

Senior Services, Inc. dba Panhandle Trails Intercity Public Transit is honored to have one of their employees recognized as a 2018 National Rural Health Day “Community Star” and congratulates Ms. Kusek on her commitment in assisting individuals in reaching healthcare and other vital services in the Nebraska Panhandle region. “Jonnie’s vision, hard work and perseverance is what has brought the only intercity bus service there is to our region. Her passion in assisting individuals with reaching desired destinations is what it takes in making a new program grow in such a vast area,” states Donald Smith, President of Senior Services, Inc.

For more information about Panhandle Trails Intercity Public Transit, please call 308-761-8747.