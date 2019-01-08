Jon “Jack” Gentleman, 61

Jon “Jack” Gentleman passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019. He was born on

January 2, 1958 in Omaha, Nebraska to John “Jack” and Patricia Gentleman,

the oldest of 6 boys. He grew up in North Platte, Nebraska where he enjoyed

many sports, including football, track and wrestling in middle school and high

school. He had a few jobs, but the Sirloin Stockade in high school may have been

his favorite. He had many stories about it. He also worked in carpentry jobs and

at the Gerald Gentleman Power Plant. He later worked at Burlington Northern

for 21 years and Siemens for 18 years until his health forced him to retire last year.

He enjoyed scuba diving, riding motorcycles, playing with his grandkids and

building anything. He created many amazing decks, sheds and wrap-around

porches, including his grandchildren’s favorite, the big backyard playhouse. He

was loved by children and adults alike for his playful nature, fun ideas and

amazing stories.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Alberta; their three children, Tara (Rich)

Stanec, Jenny Gentleman, and Matt Gentleman and nine grandchildren, Tabetha,

Austen Jon “AJ” and Keera Stanec, Mercedes Maxey, Casey and MaKenzie

McCarty, and Landon, Brody and Ember Gentleman. He also is survived by

his mother, Pat, and his brothers; Mike (Michelle), Greg (Paula), Tim (Krisanne),

Mark (Linda), and Shawn (Teri), as well as many nieces and nephews and

“adopted” grandchildren. Any child that knew him, called him “Grandpa Jack”

He was preceded in death by his father.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 11, 2019 at 1:30p.m. at the

Alliance United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to

Jane’s Closet in Alliance Nebraska, and Festival of Hope in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral

Home in charge of arrangements.