Jokic’s eighth triple-double leads Nuggets past Pelicans 105-99; Knicks dumped to 40th loss

The generally unselfish, fundamentally sound and versatile Nikola Jokic did precisely what Denver Nuggets coach Mike Malone wanted with the game in the balance.

He imposed his will with a pair of powerful, driving reverse layups that prevented the undermanned but scrappy Pelicans from pulling off a second straight victory over a contending team.

Jokic finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists for his eighth triple-double this season and also blocked two shots to lead the Nuggets past the Pelicans, 105-99 on Wednesday night.

“Everybody knows where the ball is going and Nikola Jokic is out closer — and that’s what you want from your franchise player, your All-Star, your MVP, whatever you want to call him — down the stretch, give him the ball and let him make plays,” Malone said. “He wants it. He has the confidence and he’s been delivering, which is the best thing about it.”

Malik Beasley scored 22 points, and Monte Morris added 20 to help the Northwest Division-leading Nuggets win their fourth straight.

Kenrich Williams hit five of nine 3-point shots and scored a career-high 21 for the scrappy Pelicans. For the second night in a row, they played without four usual starters and a top reserve. Their only available starter, Jrue Holiday, had 22 points, including a step-back, straight-on 3 that cut Denver’s lead to 100-99 with 1:32 left.

That’s when Jokic responded with reverse layups while guarded by Jahlil Okafor to make it 104-99 with 42 seconds left.

“If they trust me, I’m going to try my best to score,” Jokic said. “I feel really confident out there.”

After trailing 56-53 at halftime, Denver opened the third quarter with a 13-2 run during which Will Barton scored all eight of his points on three driving layups — each while being fouled.

But while the Nuggets led for good after that and went up by as many as 11 points, the Pelicans kept the gap in single digits for most of the second half as they attempted to build on their stunning victory at Houston on Tuesday night.

“You can see what kind of player Jokic is. When they needed baskets, they went to him,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said. “They’ve got so many shooters around him that it’s hard to then go get the ball out of his hands because he’s such a great passer also.

“I was proud of the way our guys played. I thought they competed like crazy,” Gentry added. “That’s all we can do right now. Obviously, we’re a little short-handed.”

TIP-INS

Nuggets: Guard Jamal Murray missed his third straight game with a sprained left ankle. Malone said Murray is “feeling better” but unsure if he’ll return next game. … Former Louisiana Tech star Paul Millsap had 13 points and eight rebounds … The Nuggets have held opponents to fewer than 100 points in 17 games this season.

Pelicans: For the second straight game, New Orleans was without five prominent players: forward Anthony Davis (sprained left index finger), forward Julius Randle (right ankle sprain), guard Elfrid Payton (right ankle sprain), forward Nikola Mirotic (right calf strain) and guard E’Twaun Moore (rest). … Darius Miller hit four 3-pointers and finished with 15 points, while Okafor had 14 points.

MOVING ON

The Pelicans edited their usual pregame video shown on the large center scoreboard just before tip-off. Davis, their five-time All-Star who publicly requested a trade through his agent Monday, was conspicuously absent from the video. He was present at the game, however, sitting on the end of the bench in street clothes.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Houston on Friday night.

AROUND THE NBA WEDNESDAY

— The Boston Celtics spent another game without guard Kyrie Irving, but it didn’t stop them from posting a 32-point win. Jaylen Brown delivered 24 points and 10 rebounds in the Celtics’ seventh win in eight games, 126-94 over the Hornets. Jayson Tatum added 20 points and helped Boston close the third period on a 25-6 run to take a 98-75 lead. Terry Rozier had 17 points and tied a career high with 10 assists in place of Irving, who missed his second straight game with a left hip strain. Checking out Wednesday’s other completed NBA action:

— Damian Lillard pumped in 36 points and had 11 assists as the Trail Blazers blew out the Jazz, 132-105. CJ McCollum had 30 points for Portland, which scored 17 straight in the third quarter to go ahead by 27.

— Bradley Beal scored 25 points and Jeff Green came off the bench to add 23 in the Wizards’ 107-89 victory against the Pacers. Thaddeus Young scored a team-high 13 points for Indiana, which is 0-3 since leading scorer Victor Oladipo suffered a season-ending knee injury.

— Dennis Smith Jr. had his second career triple-double and Dirk Nowitzki scored a season-high 14 points as the Mavericks dealt the Knicks their 11th straight loss, 114-90. Harrison Barnes had a team-high 19 points and Smith contributed 13 with 15 assists and 10 boards.

— The Timberwolves pulled out a 99-97 overtime win against the Grizzlies on a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Karl-Anthony Towns. Towns finished with 10 rebounds and scored all 16 of his points after halftime of Minnesota’s fourth straight win.

— Harry Giles came off the bench and scored 12 of his season-high 20 points in the third quarter of the Kings’ 135-113 pounding of the Hawks. Marvin Bagley III added 17 points and 12 rebounds, while teammate Bogdan Bogdanovic had 16 points and seven assists for Sacramento.

— Bobby Portis scored 22 of his 26 points in the second half to lead the Bulls to just their second win in 15 games this month, 105-89 at Miami. Wayne Selden added 20 and Lauri Markkanen had 14 with 13 rebounds to help Chicago drop the Heat’s home record to 11-14.