Join Gov. Ricketts In Alliance For A Legislative Update

Today, Governor Pete Ricketts announced that he would visit Alliance on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 to discuss his legislative priorities and listen to Nebraskans. The Governor invites the public to attend.

“Nebraskans are invited to join Governor Ricketts at an upcoming legislative update,” said Taylor Gage, the Governor’s Public Relations Director. “This is a great opportunity to hear an update on how Nebraska is growing, and how the Governor is working with the Legislature on key priorities like balancing the budget this legislative session.”

Full details for the Governor’s visit to Alliance on Wednesday, March 8, 2017:

3:00 p.m. MT Alliance Legislative Update, Newberry’s, 402 Box Butte Ave, ALLIANCE

Questions should be directed to the Governor’s Office at 402-471-2244.