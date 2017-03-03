Johnson Talks About PST Automotive History (Audio, Photos)





When people in western Nebraska– especially the Alliance, Chadron, and Scottsbluff area– are looking for a car stereo upgrade, most think PST, located at 1440 West Third Street. PST started their venture in 1992 in Mitchell, South Dakota, eventually moving to Alliance and expanding into their current location in 1999. In the years that followed, PST evolved into a “complete automotive service center offering aftermarket accessories, wheels and tires, automotive repair and maintenance services, glass repair and replacement, and general car care.” Eagle Radio visited with owner Mike Johnson about why people should choose PST and Johnson said, “For one thing we are not going to sell you something you don’t need…my whole preface of business is to make sure I get the customer only what they need and only what they want without trying to sell them the biggest, baddest latest deal…and I always want to fit the customers budget.” Johnson also said, “We give a lifetime warranty on any of our stereo installs.” Below is an interview with Johnson about the history of PST, and the services they provide. Their website is http://www.pstautomotive.com. Remember to like them on Facebook.