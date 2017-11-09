Johnson Named Teacher Of The Month In Alliance

It was an exciting morning at Emerson Elementary school as we celebrated another fantastic teacher in the Alliance area for our Teacher of the month. Julie Johnson, kindergarten teacher at Emerson Elementary said she’s been teaching kids for over twenty years and loves what she does and all of the students that she has had the pleasure of teaching over the years. The class was full of great reasons as to why their teacher is so special to them including she reads to them, sings to them, and is just overall very nice. Not only do they think their teacher is very special the kindergarten students have learned so much in the first few months of the new school year. They talked about learning to write, read, they showed the Eagle Radio group how they can count and the excitement was evident they love learning at Emerson School in Alliance! We ended our fun in Ms Johnson’s class with treats for the kids from Great Western Bank, certificates for a free ice cream cone from Dairy Queen and also some great gifts for our October teacher of the month from Bob Neville- State Farm Insurance, Total Reflections Salon, The Grocery Kart, Webb Orthodontics, Heartland real estate, and Sheila Lux- Farmer’s insurance.

