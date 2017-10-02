John W. Cover, 92 died early Saturday morning, September 30, 2017 at Box Butte General Hospital.

John was born September 20, 1925 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to J. W. Cover Sr. and Kathleen (Handy) Cover. He married Catherine Petersen on

June 26, 1949 at Calvary Episcopal Church in Hyannis, Nebraska.

J. W. Cover Sr. moved his family to Alliance and opened Cover Jones Motor Company in 1936. John went to work at the dealership at a very

young age detailing and servicing cars before joining his father as a partner in the business. He was active in sports and graduated from

Alliance High School. He was chosen to attend Officers Training School at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque before serving in the

Navy from 1943 to 1946. After the war he attended the University of Nebraska, and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering, before

returning to Alliance to work in the family businesses.

In 1949, John, along with several other businessmen, was instrumental in establishing a new local radio station, KCOW which continues to serve

the Nebraska Panhandle. In 1966, John along with his beautiful wife, Catherine, became involved with the cattle ranching industry in the

Sandhills near Ashby. He thoroughly enjoyed the challenge of this business throughout the remainder of his life.

John served on the Alliance School board for 20 years. He also served on the Box Butte General Hospital Board of Trustees for 20 years, as well as

the Box Butte Health Foundation Board of Directors. He likewise served as one of the founding Board Members of the Alliance Public Schools

Foundation. He has been a life long, active member of St. Matthews Episcopal Church.

John is survived by his four sons and their families. Mark (Debbie) Cover of Antioch, NE; Greg(Nancy) Cover of Spokane, WA; Tim (Kathy) Cover

of Ashby, NE; and Michael (Joni) of Lincoln,NE. He is also survived by nine grandchildren: Meggan (Steve) Gangwish, Molly Cover, Nathan

Cover, Whitney Cover, Chris (Crystal) Cover, Matt Cover, Jeff (Carolyn) Cover, Jacob Cover, Caleb Cover, as well as six great grandchildren. He

was preceded in death by his wife Catherine Petersen Cover, his parents and younger sister Kay Cover Morrow.

Memorial services will be held Friday, October 6, 2017, at 10:00 am at St. Matthews Episcopal Church, Alliance, with Father Coke McClure

officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3:00 pm at the Hyannis Cemetery in Hyannis, NE.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to St. Matthews Episcopal Church, the Alliance Public Schools Foundation at 1604 Sweetwater,

Alliance, NE 69301, or donors choice.