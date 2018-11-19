Memorial services for John Eberspecher, 81 of Harrison, Nebraska will be held

Monday, November 19 at 11am at the Harrison Bible Church in Harrison, NE

with Paster Matt Parker officiating.

John passed away November 15, 2018 at his home in Harrison, Nebraska.

John was born August 10, 1937 in Sioux County Nebraska.

A Memorial has been established for the Harrison Volunteer Fire and Rescue

Department. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970,

Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.