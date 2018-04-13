John E. Lohr, 86

John E. Lohr was born February 6, 1932 on a ranch near Kirtley, WY.

He passed away on April 11, 2018 at the age of 86 at a care center in Ogalalla, NE.

Per his request, cremation has taken place. Funeral services will be held on

Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at 11:00 am at the Niobrara County Fairgrounds

auditorium in Lusk, WY. Pastor Neal Hughes will officiate. Piers Funeral

Home in Lusk is in charge of arrangements. Interment at the Lusk cemetery

will follow the service.

John was the son of Harlan and Ruby Hanson Lohr. John had three brothers

and four sisters, one of which was his twin. He ranched with his parents until

he entered the United States Marines in 1951 where he served three years

during the Korean War. John was married to Laural L. (Lolly) Hughes on

July 10, 1958. Together they had three children, Glennis, Lorna and John Wayne.

John and Lolly spent much of their time together on the ranch, in the hay field

or in the truck. Where you saw one, you generally saw the other. John spent

several years with a crew that sheared sheep throughout the area. Through the

years he enjoyed raising and shearing sheep, haying, ranching and trucking for

himself and others. Every day was a work day for John as he always had some-

thing that he had to get done.

In his later years, he worked as a mechanic repairing various tractors and other

equipment for long time friends and neighbors.

He is survived by his daughter and son-in-law Lorna and Del Penlerick of Alliance

, NE, his son and daughter-in-law John W. and Kathy Lohr of Arizona; 11 grand-

children; 13 great grandchildren; one sister; one brother; numerous nieces, nephews,

cousins and a host of friends.

He is preceded in death by his wife Lolly; daughter Glennis; son-in law Mick Watson;

infant son; infant daughter; two brothers; three sisters and his parents.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Niobrara County Senior Center,

Niobrara County Fairgrounds or the donor’s choice.